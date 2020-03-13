Two Ukrainians denied entry into Nepal

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, March 12

Two foreign nationals, who were set to enter Nepal via the Kakadbhitta border point from India, were denied entry today. Two Ukrainians were returned to the Indian side after they were detected with high fever.

The returned Ukrainians have been identified as Olena Simko, 43, and Andrii Larygin, 34, according to information provided by the health-desk set up in Kakadbhitta. They are husband and wife.

Kakadbhitta health-desk had conducted primary check-up on the travellers and upon finding that they had high-fever, they were asked to return amid growing coronavirus transmission concerns.

Deputy Superintendent of Jhapa District Police Office Mahendra Kumar Shrestha informed that the Indian side said they had performed all necessary check-up and had released the Ukrainian nationals in the absence of any visible symptom.

“The health-desk established at the Nepali side, however, detected fever and halted their entry as a precautionary measure,” said Kakadbhitta Immigration Office Chief Janak Koirala.

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook