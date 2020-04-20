Two wards of Bhojpur’s rural municipality distribute relief materials

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Two wards of Bhojpur’s rural municipality have distributed relief materials to the people who were facing problems due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by government to curb COVID-19 infection.

As many as 54 households — facing challenges to put food on their tables — have been provided with relief materials in Arun Rural Municipality-2 of the district on Monday.

Relief materials including food were distributed by the ward office to daily wage earners and those in a financial crisis at Champele, informed ward chair Bhupendra Rana, adding that the office identified households that were facing problems and distributed relief in the first stage.

The relief package included one sack of rice, one kg salt, one litre oil, and 1.5 kg lentils per household, added chair Rana.

Similarly, Arun Rural Municipality-6 distributed relief materials to the households in need at Jarayotar by conducting a door-to-door visit, today.

According to ward chair Gyanendra Dahal, the office first identified the families facing problems and distributed relief materials — one sack of rice, one kg salt, one litre oil, and 1.5 kg lentils per household — to 57 families.

