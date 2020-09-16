Two wards of Shuklagandaki Municipality sealed

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 15

Tanahun’s Shuklagandaki Municipality has been partially sealed for a week following confirmation of COVID-19 in the local community here.

According to the municipality’s health section Chief Ajaya Shreevastav, wards 5 and 11 were sealed after COVID-19 infection was detected in the community.

Sources said five persons in ward 5 and an Indian soldier in ward 11 Shuklagandaki have been confirmed with the virus. The five persons were found during contact tracing of an infected case. It has also come to light that the infected Indian soldier reportedly threw a party for the entire village a few days ago. Locals of both wards were told to be on high alert. Both the wards have issued notices asking locals not to come out of home without any business and mandatorily wear a face mask if they have to venture out at all.

Similarly, all but emergency services have been requested to remain shut keeping in view the risk.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook