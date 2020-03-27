Two who flew with COVID-19 infected girl placed in quarantine

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, March 26

With the initiative of Province 1 government, two boys from Panchthar who had arrived on the same Qatar airways flight on March 17 as the girl who was later diagnosed with COV- ID-19, were sent to quarantine at Tandi, Morang, yesterday.

Minister of Financial Affairs and Planning Indra Aangbo said the two boys of Phalgunanda Rural Municipality had come with the 19-year-old COVID-19 infected girl from Doha. He said a search for the boys was launched after the girl’s infection was confirmed.

The boys had reached Panchthar on March 21 and were sent to quarantine yesterday.

The family members were also advised to self-quarantine.

The local administration in Panchthar has started monitoring whether the lockdown was effectively followed.

Police took action against 25 people for plying their vehicles today. Police teams have been counselling people who came out of their houses without any essential work.

As many as 100 beds have been set up to treat COVID-19 suspects in Panchthar District Hospital. Preparations are under way to add more beds in different places of the district.

Chief Administrative Officer Binod Chauhan said Phalelung Rural Municipality printed pamphlets and distributed them in eight wards of the rural municipality to ensure effective implementation of lockdown.

He said that the rural municipality had also prepared masks and distributed them to security personnel and health workers.

