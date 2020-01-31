Two women saved from possible trafficking

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BHADRAPUR: Two women being taken to India for alleged human trafficking were rescued from the Kakarbhitta point along the Nepal-India border.

It is learnt that they had been promised good jobs in India before being convinced to cross the border which did not happen due to timely police intervention.

One person who is identified as Sudip Babu Pokhrel, 21, from Tamakoshi Rural Municipality-4 in Dolakha district, has been arrested on the charge of his involvement in the trafficking, confirmed Area Police Office Kakarvitta’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajendra Pokharel.

He is accused of tempting the two women from Kavrepalanchowk who are 16 and 22 years-old to follow him with the promise of well-paid jobs in India.

The probable victims were told that they would be provided Rs 22,000 per month in India. Their rescue was possible with the joint efforts of Tiny Hand Nepal and the police on Thursday. They are kept in a protection home.

