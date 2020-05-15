Udayapur journalist among persons newly infected with COVID-19

Shyam Rai

KATHMANDU: A journalist from Udayapur district has been detected with the coronavirus infection.

A 25-year-old male journalist from Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur district has been confirmed with COVID-19 infection.

The person tested positive for the novel virus in a test conducted today at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), Dharan. Swab samples of 70 people had been tested.

Nine new cases of coronavirus-infection was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, late on Friday. With this, the nationwide COVID-19 tally has jumped to 267.

