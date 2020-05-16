Udayapur journo testing positive for COVID-19 admitted to Koshi Hospital; contact tracing intensified

Shyam Rai

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A journalist from Udayapur district who tested positive for COVID-19 has been admitted to the isolation ward of Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar.

According to Udayapur District Health Office chief, Mohan Subedi, the COVID-19 patient was sent to the hospital by an ambulance, at around 10:00 am today.

The 25-year-old male journalist from Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur district had been active in field visits and was reporting from Bhulke, the area that has remained sealed after 32 persons including Indian nationals tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The person tested positive for the novel virus in swab specimen tests conducted by Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), on Thursday. The test were carried out after local mediapersons demanded to be tested. The BPKIHS had collected swabs specimens from 27 persons.

DHO chief Subedi informed that security personnel have intensified the contact tracing and determining travel history of the infected journalist.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook