Udayapur teenager succumbs to snakebite in course of treatment

GAIGHAT: A teenage boy who got bitten by a snake in Katari Municipality-5 of Udayapur district died in course of treatment in Siraha.
The deceased has been identified as Laxman Khatri (18) of Sishaghari in Katari-5.
Khatri was bitten by a snake while he was picking shoots of pumpkin, according to ward chair of the municipality, Shankar Rai. He said that Khatri was alone at home when he was bitten by the snake. Khatri was found lying unconscious.
Khatri was referred to Bandipur-based Snakebite Treatment Centre after the treatment was not possible in Katari Hospital.
Doctor at the centre confirmed that Khatri died from poisonous snakebite as the treatment was delayed. Ward chair Rai said, the treatment was delayed as there was nobody at his house to take him to the hospital.
