‘Umbrella Street’ readied at Patihani to attract visitors

CHITWAN: ‘Umbrella Street’ has been constructed at Patihani, on the bank of Rapti river of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-22 at a cost of Rs 30 million.

It took two years to construct the ‘Umbrella Street’.

Ward chair of the Metropolitan City, Bishnu Raj Mahato, said that the street would be brought into operation after a food festival from February 13.

The ‘Umbrella Street’ has been constructed for the first time in Nepal targeting the tourists. Umbrella Street is constructed at the bank of rivers and seas to attract tourists.

He said, “It has been constructed for the first time in Nepal as per the concept of Thailand and Mauritius’s walking street, umbrella street, trekking route and biological route.”

