‘Umbrella Street’ readied to attract visitors

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

The street fashioned after streets abroad will open on Feb 13

Chitwan, February 11

‘Umbrella Street’ has been constructed at Patihani, on the banks of the Rapti river of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-22 at a cost of Rs 30 million.

Out of 100 tourism destinations selected by the government, final preparation is being made to run the street for the first time at the place. It took two years to construct ‘Umbrella Street’.

Ward chair of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-22, Bishnu Raj Mahato, said that the street would be brought into operation along with food festival from February 13. The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation provided Rs 10 million while Bharatpur Metropolitan City contributed Rs 15 million and the ward gave Rs five million to construct the street.

‘Umbrella Street’ has been constructed for the first time in Nepal targeting tourists. Umbrella streets are constructed on the banks of rivers and seas to attract tourists.

Mahato said, “It has been constructed for the first time in Nepal as per the concept of Thailand and Mauritius’s walking street, umbrella street, trekking route and biological route.”

The street covers around 10 kattha land where 480 big fibre umbrellas have been kept. There is also facility of two food courts, one ice-cream parlour as well as view point, selfie gate, water fountain and parking in Umbrella Street.

A version of this article appears in print on February 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

