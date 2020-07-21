Nepal | July 21, 2020

Unabating rain disrupts life in Bara

Published: July 21, 2020 5:32 pm On: Nepal
Puspa Raj Khatiwada
BARA: Day-to-day life of people has been hugely disrupted due to the rain-triggered floods in several parts of Bara district.

According to locals, floods in Pasaha, Balganga, Dudhaura and Lalbakaiya rivers have affected hundreds of houses and large areas of paddy fields at various places.

Dozens of houses around Jitpur-Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-16 have been submerged in water due to the flooded Balganga river. Flood triggered by incessant rains have inundated houses, left paddy plantations swamped with water, and adversely affected settlements and communities of the district.

Likewise, Simara-Badaharwa road section has been blocked due to the flood in Balganga river. Prem Yadav, a local, said that farmers in Sakhui of Kalaiya Municipality-24 had just completed paddy cultivation, most of which have been completely submerged.

Bharat Suwal, a local of Badaharwa, opined that Balganga river flooded the village due to delay and negligence in construction of a motorable bridge over the river, which changed the course of river water.

Heavy rainfall has led the water level in the rivers to rise. Chief District Officer of Bara, Rudra Prasad Pandit, said that incessant rains caused minor damages in Mahagadhimai Municipality, Prasauni Rural Municipality, Karaiyamai Rural Municipality, Kolhavi Municipality, and Nijgadh Municipality, among other areas of the district.

