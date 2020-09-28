Uncertainty over alternative teaching methods in Sudurpaschim Province

KAILALI, SEPTEMBER 27
With COVID-19 still largely affecting public life, districts, including Kailali in Sudurpaschim Province, are uncertain about the alternative method to be adopted for the resumption of teaching-learning activities.
The categorisation and registration of students’ names have been going on in line with the School Teaching Facilitation Guideline. But indecision on how classes will resume has further confused the school administration, teachers and guardians.
Some schools have, however, begun physical classes by maintaining social distancing and adopting safety measures.
Principal at Kailali Vidya Niketan in Dhangadi Topendra Shah said, “A guardian from Bajhang district requested the schools to teach his children by visiting his own district. As the schools have to depend largely on guardians regarding methods of teaching, it takes time to finalise the proper alternative method.” He added that many guardians and teachers suggested that classes should be resumed.
The local levels had issued circulars to schools here to implement the Teaching Guideline and the schools are also for resuming classes.
Similarly, TN Joshi, a lecturer, informed that at a time when some local levels had not fully lifted the prohibitory order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the local level’s direction on resumption of teaching-learning has added to the uncertainty.
“Which method of alternative teaching-learning is to be adopted? Who is there to own responsibility if anyone — student or teacher — gets infected? These are serious issues indeed,” said Joshi.
Debate on resuming teaching students by reaching their settlements or by adopting online platforms is going on. Virtual class is not only costly but also impractical because many students do not have internet access.
In such a situation, the number of students attending classes could be less well-managed and teaching would have to be in shifts.
A school student Ramesh Ojha observed, “Students are happy to hear the news that teaching-learning will resume after such a long gap.
But, as coronavirus is not contained yet, there is still fear of infection.”
Section Officer at Education Section of Dhangadi sub-metropolis Office Mahadev Joshi said in the present situation, running schools in different shifts would be a good option.
“Maintaining social distancing and adopting safety measures is a must,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
MANCHESTER: A Jamie Vardy hat-trick coupled with goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games. City had not conceded five go Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 A group of 33 citizens, who once held prominent positions, have urged the government to save the life of Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging a fast-unto-death demanding reform in the medical education sector for the past 14 days. Issuing a joint press release today they Read More...
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for Barcelona on Sunday, leading them to a resounding 4-0 win at home against Villarreal in a near-perfect La Liga opener for the Catalans under new coach Ronald Koeman. Teenage forward Ansu Fati was in inspirational form for Barca, c Read More...
MADRID: Luis Suarez had a stunning impact on his debut for Atletico Madrid following his move from Barcelona, scoring twice and providing an assist as his side crushed Granada 6-1 at home in their first game of the La Liga season on Sunday. Suarez, who only completed his switch from Barc Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) — Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli — met today to discuss Cabinet reshuffle. A source close to Dahal told THT that Dahal asked Oli to replace all the ministers in his Cabinet, but the PM did not Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 Police have urged people, especially those going abroad or returning from foreign countries, to be aware of fraudsters offering to exchange dollar bills at a rate cheaper than the market price. According to statistics with the Metropolitan Police Office, at least such 1 Read More...
POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 27 Tourism industry has shown signs of revival after six months of the COVID-19 induced lockdown was relaxed in Pokhara. Mardi Himal Trek has witnessed mobility of tourists. Number of domestic tourists along the trekking route is on the rise, according to Raju Poudel, owner Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 The Narcotics Control Bureau, Koteshwor, arrested three persons with 10 kilograms opium from Pokhara Metropolitan City, Kaski, yesterday. They have been identified as Gaja Pun, 50, and Chakkar Bahadur Pun, 40, of Eastern Rukum and Rabi Gurung, 24, of Gorkha. Superint Read More...