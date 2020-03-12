Under-age marriage continues despite curbing-efforts in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADHING: A family in Dhading district secretly got an underage girl married on Wednesday night without considering the minimum legal age for marriage set by the country’s law.

The wedding between Sapana Subedi, 18, of Gajuri Rural Municipality-6 and Kaviraj Adhikari, 29, of Galchhi Rural Municipality-6 was called off on Wednesday after female activists from the local Aama Samuha (mothers’ group) objected to the underage marriage and reported it to Area Police Office (APO), Gajuri.

Acting on the complaint, the APO directed the wedding procession to return back. However, the family willfully conducted the ceremony at night.

Subedi family claim that their daughter is only two months short of being 20, however, the Aama Samuha members deny their excuse.

The minimum age of marriage under Nepali law is 20 years for both men and women.

