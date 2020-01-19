Under-debt ward chair commits suicide

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, January 18

It has come light that Kohlapur Municipality Ward No 12 Chair Krishna Bahdaur Khadka committed suicide after failing to pay bank loan.

Khadka, 68, had left home saying he would go to Surkhet’s Mehalkuna on Tuesday morning. But, he was found dead at Shanker Hotel of India’s Baharaich on Wednesday. Indian police recovered a suicide note from the hotel room.

According to Indian police, Khadka accused a bank of forcing him to commit suicide and he had consumed poison to kill himself.

Khadka’s relatives said he had taken Rs two million loan from a bank last year. The bank mounted pressure on him to pay the instalment repeatedly.

Kohalpur Municipality Mayor Lut Bahadur Raut said the suicide note revealed that Khadka had committed suicide after the bank frequently pressed him to pay the loan. “The bank tortured me. My sons did not help me out,” read the suicide note.

