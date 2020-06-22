UNFPA donates disaster supply kits to Udayapur District Hospital

GAIGHAT: In a bid to support women’s reproductive health during the extended lockdown, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today donated emergency disaster supply kits to the Udayapur District Hospital.
With an objective of controlling unwanted pregnancy and making effective delivery of reproductive and sexual health services in the district, UNFPA supplied stocks of kits lasting for at least three months, informed the District Co-Ordination Committee Chief Khadak Pariyar.
“We supplied kits as the hospital had run out of necessary stocks,” said the organisation’s District Program Officer Kedar Rana.
According to Rana, medical supplies related to family planning, reproductive and sexual health were handed over to the officials of the hospital administration.
At least 300 women visit the hospital on a daily basis seeking service.
As life slowly grinds back to normal amidst still rising COVID-19 infections, experts stress the importance of balancing one’s mental state with one’s actions KATHMANDU With the easing of the nationwide lockdown, people are eager to back to ‘normal’ life. Perhaps even their fear of getti Read More...
NEW YORK: Dwayne Johnson will host and Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission annou Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Queer Youth Group recently launched a petition drive for gender recognition in citizenship bill and submitted the signed letter to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the federal parliament. The petition raised concerns and forwarded demands of transgender & gende Read More...
LONDON: West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich is targeting a century and an average of 40 in the three-test series against England next month, the 28-year-old has said. Dowrich managed only 24 runs in six innings in his 2017 tour of England and is determined to make amends. "I consider my Read More...
SEOUL: Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections focused around its densely populated capital, stemming from a holiday in May. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) had previous Read More...
MADRID: Spain will decide this week which visitors from outside Europe can enter as it welcomes back travellers from neighbouring nations in an effort to revive a tourism industry hammered by the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said. Borders between European Union (EU) nations have reopened Read More...
More than 8.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 468,080 have died, a Reuters tally showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS At least 2,289,169 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its terr Read More...
BARA: A man died when he came under a concrete mixer that overturned during canal construction work in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-23, Bara district, today. The deceased has been identified as Umakant Yadav of Surunga Municipality-9, Saptari district. According to police, the concrete mixer Read More...