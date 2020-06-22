UNFPA donates disaster supply kits to Udayapur District Hospital

Shyam Rai

Share Now:











GAIGHAT: In a bid to support women’s reproductive health during the extended lockdown, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today donated emergency disaster supply kits to the Udayapur District Hospital.

With an objective of controlling unwanted pregnancy and making effective delivery of reproductive and sexual health services in the district, UNFPA supplied stocks of kits lasting for at least three months, informed the District Co-Ordination Committee Chief Khadak Pariyar.

“We supplied kits as the hospital had run out of necessary stocks,” said the organisation’s District Program Officer Kedar Rana.

According to Rana, medical supplies related to family planning, reproductive and sexual health were handed over to the officials of the hospital administration.

At least 300 women visit the hospital on a daily basis seeking service.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook