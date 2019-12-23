Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: An unidentified group set an excavator on fire yesterday midnight at Farakchaur in Byas Municipality-11 of Tanahun district.

According to District Police Office, Tanahun, Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Leela Raj Lamichhane, the unidentified group torched the excavator (Ga 1 3441) which was used for extracting stones from a mine in the area.

After receiving information from the locals, police reached the site around 9 am today. However, the machine was completely destroyed in the fire, shared DSP Lamichhane.

It has been learnt that the machine was used in the mine for a couple of days before the incident.

Meanwhile, a search is on for the absconding suspects, police said.

