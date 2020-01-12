Unidentified group torches Ncell tower in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: An unidentified group set on fire communication tower of Ncell, a private sector telecom company, at Mirchulung in Bhimad Municipality-5 of Tanahun district on Saturday night, police said.

According to District Police Office (DPO), Tanahun, 12-volt battery, eight pieces of cable wire, and generator were destroyed in the arson attack. With the help of locals, security personnel doused the fire yesterday night. The site is seven kilometres west from Bhimad Municipality.

Two different police teams have been deployed under the command of Police Inspector Jagdish Regmi of the Area Police Office, Belchautara, and Police Inspector Bhesh Raj Regmi of the Area Police Office, Bhimad to search for the absconding culprits, informed DPO Spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Leela Raj Lamichhane.

After preliminary investigation, police estimated that the arson attack might have destroyed property worth millions of rupees.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, police said.

