Unidentified groups torch Ncell tower in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Unidentified groups set on fire communication tower of Ncell, a private sector telecom company, at Mirchulung in Bhimad Municipality-5 of Tanahun district on Saturday night, police said.

According to the District Police Office, Tanahun, 12-volt battery, eight pieces of cable wire and generator, were destroyed in the arson. With the help of locals, security personnel doused the fire yesterday night. The site is seven kilometres west from Bhimad Municipality.

Two different police teams have been deployed under the command of Police Inspector Jagdish Regmi at the Area Police Office, Belchautara, and Police Inspector Bhes Raj Regmi at the Area Police Office, Bhimad, have been mobilised to search the absconding culprits, informed DPO Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police Leela Raj Lamichhane.

After preliminary investigation police estimated that the arson attack might have destroyed property worth millions of rupees.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, police said.

