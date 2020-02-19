Unity, tolerance have heightened national glory, says president

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, February 18

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today said unity and tolerance among people of diverse communities and groups of Province 2 had elevated the glory of the nation.

Inaugurating the Madhani Mahayaga at Maulapur, Rautaha, Bhandari stressed the need to promote religious tourism in the province and the entire nation. “Organising the mahayaga in the context of Visit Nepal 2020 will surely help meet the national goal of tourism promotion,” Bhandari stated.

Bhandari stressed the need to protect the Chure range and embankments. She hailed Province 2 government’s ‘Save daughter, educate daughter’ programme and said that the campaign would be able to educate every girl and enable them to be self-reliant. She said that Province 2 was about to see transformation in terms of development. “Completion of Kathmandu-Nijgadh fast-track and Nijgadh International Airport will change the face of the Tarai,” Bhandari added.

Bhandari praised Province 2 government for according top priority to the Postal Highway. She asked the federal, provincial and local governments to continue with the People’s Residence Programme with sincerity and honesty to provide many homeless, impoverished, needy people with houses.

Earlier, President Bhandari had offered puja at Pataura Mahadev temple of Rautahat’s Maulapur for around 30 minutes.

