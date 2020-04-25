UPDATE: Mother of two found dead in Tanahun

MADAN WAGLE

DAMAULI: Three members of a family residing in Bhadgaun of Byas Municipality-1 in Tanahun district have been found dead in mysterious circumstances.

The deceased have been identified as Kopila Shrestha, 35, and her children 15-year-old Bipin Shrestha and 11-year-old Priya Shrestha.

Police in Tanahun district had found Bipin’s body in his home on Friday and that of his 11-year-old sister on the bank of Seti River in Rishing Rural Municipality-1 today. Police informed that nape of the boy’s neck bore a blue mark. However, they are yet to establish the cause of death of the boy.

Locals who came across a girl’s body lying on the bank of the river informed police about it. During investigation, police identified the deceased as Priya.

According to Tanahun District Police Office, now, the mother’s body has also been found in Rishing Rural Municipality-3. It has been reported that Kopila had left home with her daughter on Wednesday and search was going on for the mother-daughter duo.

Earlier today, body of a woman had been found in Rishing-3. According to Police Inspector Shivaraj Chhetri at the DPO, a team of security personnel had been deployed to the site to investigate and identify whether the deceased woman was Kopila.

According to locals, the siblings were persons with disabilities. The woman’s husband has not been able to come home due to sealed border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Spokesperson at Tanahun DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lilaraj Lamichhane said, more information can be divulged regarding the incident only after the postmortem reports come out.

He added, police have intensified the investigation as the case is shrouded in mystery.

