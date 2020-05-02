UPDATE: Taplejung fire destroys 12 properties

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: The fire that began from Bhattarai Hotel and Lodge in Phungling Bazaar of Taplejung district spread across 12 buildings, destroying them.

The fire is said to have started at around 10:30 pm on Friday.

According to Information Officer at Taplejung District Police Office, Bishnu Bahadur Khadka, the fire destroyed the houses and properties of Devi Bhattarai (where the hotel was established including the Bhattarai Hotel and Lodge), neighbours Netra Karki, Khem KC, Khadga Thapa, Chandra Maya Lochhar, Ram Shah and Prem Niroula.

The spread of fire further destroyed a tea shop owned by Binita Bista, another one owned by Tulasa Bhattarai, the building occupying Bishal counter, Super Saeno counter and Buddha Shanti Yatayat counter, completely.

Details as to how the fire started are still unclear while information about properties destroyed are being gathered, informed Chief District Officer Dorendra Niroula.

