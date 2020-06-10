UPDATE: Two critically injured in Kalikot tipper accident referred to Kathmandu

NEPALGUNJ: Two of the persons critically injured in the Kalikot accident earlier today have been referred to Kathmandu for further treatment.
The severely injured individuals have been transported to Kathmandu through a helicopter for further treatment as they have serious health complications.
The operation was directed by Chief Minister of Karnali Province, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi.
Two persons have lost their lives while six others are still missing consequential to the accident.
