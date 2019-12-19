Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Four persons have died and four others have sustained serious injuries after the jeep they were travelling on veered off the road in Udayapurgadhi Rural Municipality-3 of Udayapur district today morning.

According to police, three persons — Tik Narayan Shrestha, 61, of Udayapurgadhi-3, currently residing in Morang, Dhak Bahadur Magar, 47, of Tamdanda, and Min Narayan Shrestha, 47 — died on the spot while Tikaram Shrestha, 35, also residing in Morang, died just after reaching Katari Hospital, confirmed Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur Budha Magar of District Police Office, Udayapur.

Police said, critically injured Laxmi Prasad Rai, 55, of Morang, Pawan Rai, 28, driver of the vehicle Bhupal Rai, 45, and Aashish Limbu, 25, all from Sikkim have been taken to Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital for treatment.

A team of police from Udayapurgadhi Police Post and Area Police Office had reached the site after locals informed them about the accident.

The incident site lies north-west of Udayapur’s administrative centre Gaighat.

The accident took place at around 7:30 am when the Bolero jeep with Indian registration (HK 01 PB 3068), en route to Katari from Taamdanda, fell about 200 metres below the road at Jaruwa in the rural municipality.

(Updated at 4:00 pm)

(Published at 11:45 am)

