KATHMANDU: The results for the Electronic Diversity Visa (EDV) for the year 2021 have been made available from 9:45 pm, June 6, Saturday.

Applicants from Nepal can check the results here, as facilitated by the Embassy of the United States to Nepal.

The US Embassy has, meanwhile, cautioned the applicants against any form of messages, email or texts, confirming the approval of their application. “Please be ware that we do not send out any email or other messages telling you that your application has been approved,” the embassy said in a tweet.

“The messages making such claims are false.”

आज राति ९:४५ बजेबाट तपाईंले डिभी आवेदनको नतिजा हेर्न सक्नुहुन्छ। याद राख्नुहोस्, तपाईंलाई डिभी पर्‍यो वा आवेदन सफल भयो भन्ने व्यहोराका कुनै पनि ईमेल वा अन्य म्यासेज हामी तपाईंलाई पठाउँदैनौं। यस्तो दावी गरिएका र तपाईंलाई डिभी पर्‍यो भन्ने व्यहोराका कुनै पनि म्यासेज साँचो होइनन्। pic.twitter.com/5NPIz0Zd5c — U.S. Embassy Nepal (@USEmbassyNepal) June 6, 2020

Likewise, it has further confirmed that the only way of verifying the status of your application is through the aforementioned link on the embassy’s webpage.

