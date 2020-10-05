US govt issues immigration alert

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4

The government of the United States of America won’t allow people affiliated with a communist party or a totalitarian party to enter the country if they seek adjustment of their immigration status to that of a lawful permanent resident.

This was stated in a policy alert issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services on October 2.

According to the USCIS policy manual, the inadmissibility ground for membership or affiliation with the communist or any other totalitarian party is part of a broader set of laws passed by Congress to address threats to the safety and security of the United States.

“In general, any immigrant, who is a member of or affiliated with the communist is inadmissible to the United States,” USCIS said in its policy alert.

