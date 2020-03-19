Van plunge claims one

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, March 18

A driver died and seven others were injured after a pick-up van met with an accident at Tritiya Bazaar in Phidim Municipality of Panchthar today.

The deceased has been identified as Bal Bahadur Rai, 35, of the municipality. Police said the van bound for Phidim Bazaar fell 50 metres below the road. A critically injured Rai died on the way to Panchthar District Hospital, said police. Biplav Sakar, 22, and Uttam Aangbo, 17, of the municipality, who were critically injured in the accident, have been brought to the district hospital for treatment while five others who sustained minor injury, are receiving treatment at Tritiya Sub-health Post.

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

