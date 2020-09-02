Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A vehicle may have veered off the Prithvi Highway in Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district today morning, police presumed.

Police presumed that a truck or a mini-truck may have plunged into Marshyandi river below Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road section near Ainapahara.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Poudel who reached the site said a vehicle may have plunged as six to seven of the blocks of road barrier have been damaged. However, no vehicle was spotted in the river, he said.

Tanahun’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Sagar Acharya said information on the vehicle and the passengers travelling aboard is yet to be ascetained.

Meanwhile, security personnel including Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force with the help of local residents have carried out a search operation in the river, CDO Acharya informed and added that it has been arranged to bring divers from Kurintar Chitwan to further the search process.

A vehicle heading towards Muglin from Pokhara may have plunged about 60 metres into the river between 5:00 am to 7:00 am today. The vehicle may have disappeared in the murky depths of the water which has high current, the CDO said.

