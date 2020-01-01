Vehicular movement resumes on Jomsom road

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Thini, December 31

The Beni-Jomsom road that connects the trans-Himalayan district of Mustang with the rest of the country has been opened for traffic after four days of obstruction.

The road was blocked after a dry landslide occurred at Guithebhir of Annapurna Rural Municipality in Myagdi. The road was obstructed by the landslide debris deposited on the highway since December 27.

The 76-km road was opened for traffic after the landslide debris was cleared last evening. Vehicles bound to Jomsom from Beni and vice-versa were stranded after the obstruction of the road.

Meanwhile, traffic along the Beni-Jomsom road will be stopped for eight hours daily to carry out road upgradation and expansion work.

A version of this article appears in print on January 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

