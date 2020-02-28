Veep slams graft

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

WALING: Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun said that corruption, irregularities and dillydallying were the main enemies of prosperity.

At a programme organised in Waling of Syangja on Thursday on the occasion of the 38th Magar Unity Day, the vice president said that the country could not prosper until corruption was uprooted and urged one and all to focus on development and prosperity.

“We will take great strides in development only if we do away with corruption,” Pun argued. On the occasion, Pun said that members of the Magar community were hardworking, brave and dedicated.

He further added that it was the responsibility of the state to protect various mother tongues and make arrangements for study in mother tongues.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

