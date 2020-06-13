VIDEO: 273 new cases, two deaths related to COVID-19

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular media briefing, stated that 273 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected, taking the nationwide case tally to 5,335.

While 36 people have been discharged from health facilities post recovery from COVID-19, two persons have lost their lives to the disease.

READ HERE: Nationwide coronavirus infection count hits 5,335; two more fatalities confirmed

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook