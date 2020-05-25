VIDEO: COVID-19 count reaches 682 with six new infections, one fatality

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today.
The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 682 with six new cases, in addition to the 72 identified earlier today, and one fatality.
