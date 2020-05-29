VIDEO: Nationwide COVID-19 count jumps to 1,212; sixth death reported

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today.

The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 1,212 with 170 new cases, today. With this, 1,103 males and 109 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.

The Ministry also confirmed the death of sixth person from contracting the coronavirus infection. A 35-year-old youth from Arghakhanchi, who was returning from India, died on his way home.

Watch the video here:

READ: 170 new cases take Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 1,212; MoHP confirms 6th fatality

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook