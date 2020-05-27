VIDEO: Nationwide COVID-19 count soars to 886 with 114 new cases

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today.

The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 886 with 114 new cases. With this, as of today, 796 males and 90 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.

