VIDEO: Nepal’s Covid-19 count leaps to 2,634; death-toll reaches 10

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry, on Thursday, confirmed that 334 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,634.
READ HERE:
BAJURA: An 18-year-old male suffering from hepatitis is presently staying inside a quarantine facility of Bajura district and being treated there in lack of a better alternative. The teenager from Budhiganga Municipality-2 reached Bajura from India on May 30. He is stationed at a make-shift quara Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), on 28 May 2020, decided that the The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC, which was originally scheduled to take place from 9-19 November 202 Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: At least 15 persons were injured after clash ensued between two parties who landed in dispute over land property rights in Chhinnamasta Rural Municipality-7, Saptari district today. Police had to fire 14 shells of tear gas to disperse the crowd and to take the situation under control as Read More...
KATHMANDU: The World Bank has approved a $100 million Development Policy Credit (DPC) to continue support to Nepal in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. In a statement issued Wednesday, the WB states the Development Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing. With the three additions, the valley's Covid-19 tally has now reached 30. So far, Kathmandu has reported 22 c Read More...
KATHMANDU: A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against the “Order of the Government of Nepal, 2020”, challenging the provision regarding repatriation of Nepali migrant workers from destination countries at their own cost. The provision of the Order requiring the migrant workers Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has organised a consultation meeting with experts and specialists to discuss the coronavirus crisis and response measures. Over two dozen persons specialising in various sectors including economy, medicine, policies, economy, nursing and social awarenes Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 80,267 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 120,379 Rapid Di Read More...