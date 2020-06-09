VIDEO: Over 4,000 total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular media briefing today, reported over 4,000 total coronavirus infection cases across the country. Meanwhile, an additional COVID-19 fatality was reported, taking the total death toll to 15.
CHITWAN: As many as 23 persons, including three health workers, have been diagnosed with coronavirus transmission in Chitwan, on Monday. Results of 23 out of 310 samples came out positive for the virus through tests conducted at Bharatpur-based laboratory today. According to chief of Bharatpur Read More...
BEIJING: Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has started an early-stage study in China to test a potential antibody treatment against the coronavirus in uninfected people, the company said in a filing on Sunday. The experimental drug, JS016, is also expected to begin human study in the United States in Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 With the government preparing to ease the lockdown, the Department of Transport Management has started drafting guidelines to allow public vehicles to start operation. The department has started consultation with stakeholders on allowing public transportation, which has been Read More...
The NC opposes the government’s decision to send quarantined people home after 14 days without testing them for COVID-19 Kathmandu, June 8 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a total failure. Read More...
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the univ Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The government’s failure to officially ease the lockdown has left large businesses undecided on whether or not to resume their operations. The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has not be Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate. According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung-- all through the PCR testing conducted at Read More...