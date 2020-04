THT Online

KATHMANDU: Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota, in Health Ministry’s regular media briefing, shares the latest COVID-19 updates from across the country.

Also in this video, the second person — who was discharged today from Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital on full recovery from COVID-19 — shares her experience.

