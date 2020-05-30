VIDEO: Total COVID-19 count reaches 1,401 with 189 new cases today

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today.
The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 1,401 with 189 new cases, today. With this, 1,288 males and 113 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.
READ HERE: 189 new cases take Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 1,401
