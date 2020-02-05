Viral fever kills two in Bajura

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MARTADI: Two people have died of viral fever in Swamikartik Rural Municipality in Bajura district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Mima Kadara and 70-year-old Dal Bahadur Rawal of Ward no 1 of the Rural Municipality, according to Ward Chair Janak Bahadur Rokaya.

Of the five members of the family who fell ill, Kadara succumbed to the viral fever.

The entire village in ward no. 1 has been affected by viral fever. Due to severe cold people are suffering from cough and cold, and fever.

Dhulachaur in ward no. 6 of Himali Rural Municipality in the district has also been affected by the viral fever.

Meanwhile, a team of health workers has been dispatched to the affected site, according to Sappata health post chief Brija BK.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook