KATHMANDU: Jugal Rural Municipality Office of Sindhupalchok district has written to the Ministry of Health and Population asking to dispatch a team of medical experts and doctors to examine local residents of Gumba village who, according to the letter, have shown symptoms similar to that of coronavirus infection.

The letter states that locals in Gumba village are suffering from cold, cough and high fever, which match the symptoms of coronavirus infection. This has created fear among the local residents.

According to the MoHP, Sindhupalchok District Health Office has dispatched a seven-member team of doctors including Dr Amrit Prajapati, health assistants and auxiliary health workers led by Dr Pitambar Khanal to the rural municipality office in Jugal-3, formerly Gumba VDC in the district.

“The health team that has been dispatched will look into the cases and rule out the problem. If any of the cases tested positive for coronavirus infection, the ministry would further give direction to the team on what to do next,” said chief of Health Emergency Operation Center, Sagar Dahal at MoHP.

The ministry has yet to receive details of the numbers of patients showing the symptoms. A local health official states that though the symptoms among patients seem to match with what is believed to be coronavirus symptoms, many of whom are being administered medication are feeling better, indicating that this is not the feared infection.

Meanwhile, the ministry has urged locals not to panic since it could be the symptoms of influenza.

The present panic created globally by the coronavirus outbreak in China has contributed to creating a hostile and fearful situation.

