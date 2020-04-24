Virus infects five of family

BIRATNAGAR: Of the 28 persons of the Muslim Tole in Bhulke, who tested positive for COVID-19, five are learnt to be members of the same family.

While 16 of the 28 persons are Muslim jamatis, 12 others are people of the same village. The five-member family that tested positive had one of their sons, aged 18, returning home from India on March 31. Similarly, while another positive-tested person from the village had returned from New Delhi, yet another had returned from Dubai. Police have said that they are now tracking persons who came into contact with persons who tested positive in Udayapur. — HNS

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

