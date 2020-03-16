Virus suspect flees

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Janakpurdham, March 15

A suspected coronavirus patient, who was sent to Janaki Medical College Teaching Hospital for further tests from Siraha, escaped from the hospital today.

Siwa Paswan, 20, of Bhagawanpur RM, Siraha, escaped from the hospital.

Chief Laxman Mandal, chief of Bhagawanpur Rural Municipality Health Department, Siraha, had sent Paswan to the medical college for further tests in an ambulance.

Paswan was suspected to have contracted coronavirus after his health was checked at the help desk established in Thadi of Siraha. Paswan was then sent to the medical college after consulting Dr Bijaya Jha at the Province Health Directorate.

“I sent Paswan to the medical college in an ambulance even though Paswan had refused to go to the hospital for further treatment,” said Mandal. He said Paswan fled as soon as he got off the ambulance.

