VNY 2020 to start from Khotang in Province 1

Khotang, December 24

The District Coordination Committee Federation of Province 1 is preparing to inaugurate Visit Nepal Year-2020 from Khotang.

The DCC Federation, which has scheduled its eighth full meeting in Diktel on December 26 and 27, will use the occasion to inaugurate the Visit Nepal Year-2020.

DCC Federation Province 1 Chairperson Babi Chamling said they were all set to inaugurate the programme from Khotang out of the 14 districts in the province.

DCC Federation central Chair Sita Sundas is scheduled to inaugurate the Visit Year-2020 on December 26.

