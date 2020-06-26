Vitamin A, deworming drug drive on July 6, 7

Kathmandu, June 25
The government is set to administer vitamin A capsules and de-worming drugs to more than three million children between six months and five years of age across the country on July 6 and 7 despite the rise in COVID-19 cases.
According to the Ministry of Health and Population, children aged 6 to 59 months of age will take vitamin A capsules and those in the 1 to 5 years of age group will be provided the deworming drug under the national campaign.
At least three million children were supposed to get Vitamin A drops on April 18 and 19. On the same days, around 2.35 million children aged one to five years were expected to take deworming tablets, which are essential to remove parasites that can cause malnutrition and reduce children’s ability to grow and learn.
However, the campaign was suspended citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
As there was no end in sight to the spread of coronavirus, the government announced the new date for administering vitamin A and deworming drug.
The government has issued an interim guideline to conduct the nationwide campaign. As per the guideline, all women health volunteers deputed at the grassroots level will have to ensure that no more than 10 children are brought to the designated booth in an hour to avoid crowd. They will also be required to maintain social distancing, wear surgical mask and sanitise their hands each time.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has urged all the local levels to coordinate with health volunteers in their respective areas in line with the guideline to make the campaign a success.
The government had initiated National Vitamin A Programme in 1993 to improve vitamin A status in children and reduce child mortality.
