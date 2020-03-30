Ward chair thrashed

Himalayan News Service

JAJARKOT: An unidentified group thrashed the chairman of Ward No 11 of Chedagard Municipality, breaking his hands while he was returning home from a nearby village at the municipality in Jajarkot yesterday. A group of four to five persons thrashed Chakra Bahadur Singh, 60, of the municipality.

Both hands and feet were broken after the group beat him up, said police. Police said locals found Singh with his hands and feet broken the same evening. Mayor Lal Bahadur Mahatara said the reason behind the incident was unknown. He said that preparations were underway to take Singh to Nepalgunj for treatment. The chairman was attacked when he was collecting details of people who has just reached the locality from abroad.

Mayor Mahatara said that action would be taken against the culprits.

Police said investigation into the accident was under way.

