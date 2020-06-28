Ward chairs infected with COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, JUNE 27

As the authorities concerned failed to act effectively to stem the spread of COVID-19, the infection appears to have reached the community level in Rautahat. Just today, two ward chairpersons in Buadhimai Municipality were detected with the virus. The ward chairs are from Baudhimai Municipality 7 and 8.

According to sources, 12 persons have been infected in the local level of late. Besides the ward chairs, Ward No 8 chair’s daughter, a ward secretary, municipal IT officer and health workers have also tested positive for the virus.

With people’s representatives testing positive for the virus, there is widespread fear and panic among the people of the municipality. Meanwhile, after new COVID-19 cases were seen outside the quarantine shelters in Ishanath Municipality and Gaur Municipality a few days ago, people are not happy with the local administration’s handling of the situation.

“The local government haven’t done anything to sanitise the areas even after cases of community transmission were seen,” said PA member Shambhu Shah.

