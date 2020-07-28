Ward chairs seek early municipal assembly

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bara, July 27

Ward chairpersons of Bara’s Jitpursimara sub-metropolis have submitted a memorandum to the mayor seeking early municipal assembly.

Seven ward chairs elected from the Nepali Congress and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal met Mayor Krishna Poudel in the latter’s office and handed over the memorandum calling him to hold municipal assembly without delay.

Besides, the memorandum has also sought publication of income and expenditure details of the municipality, stay on the changes in revenue rate until the municipal assembly and an end to the delay in release of payment for development projects that have been completed.

Giving a two-day deadline for fulfilment of their demands, the ward chairpersons warned they would padlock the municipality office and stage a sit-in.

While receiving the memorandum, Mayor Poudel said preparations were under way to hold the municipal assembly by mid-August. “As for the revenue rate, we haven’t changed it for now,” he clarified.

Jitpursimara sub-metropolis Ward 1 Chairperson Hira Bahadur Gurung, Ward 7 Chair Rambabu Gupta, Ward 17 Chair Nawaraj Khadka, Ward 20 Chair Rasul Miyan Ansari, Ward 12 Chair Lalbabu Chaudhary, Ward 8 Chair Rambabu Patel and Ward 10 Chair Saroj Patel jointly submitted the memorandum.

