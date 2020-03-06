Ward secy dies in jeep accident, seven injured

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, March 5

A ward secretary lost his life and seven others sustained serious injuries in a jeep accident in Arughat of Gorkha last evening.

Kiran Rimal, 25, Ward No 6 secretary of Gorkha’s Dharche Rural Municipality died on the spot when a jeep carrying a team of people’s representatives and staff heading to Kashigaun to distribute disability identity cards skidded off a dusty road and fell 300 metres below at Arughat Rural Municipality-1. Rimal is a resident of Lamjung.

According to District Police Office SP Om Prasad Adhikari, Dharche Rural Municipality Vice-chairperson Fulmaya Gurung, staffers Dhan Bahadur Gurung, Nisha Gurung, Sharmila Gurung, Keyarsingh Gurung, Suraj Nepal and jeep driver Balchandra Gurung have sustained serious injuries.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu. They were airlifted to Kathmandu this morning after primary treatment at a local health facility. Most of the injured have received injuries on their back and head.

Police, citing their initial investigation, said the accident was caused by brake failure.

