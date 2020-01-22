Ward secretary arrested on rape charge

BARA: A ward secretary has been taken into police custody on the charge of raping a local woman in Bara district.
Baliram Mandal (45) of Rauwahi in Devtaal Rural Municipality-6 has been arrested for rape, stated police. Mandal is currently serving as a ward secretary in the rural municipality.
Police arrested Mandal on Tuesday after the victim, a 32-year-old woman, filed a complaint against the accused stating that she was raped by him in a sugarcane field.
District Court, Bara has remanded Mandal to five days in judicial custody for further investigation into the case, informed Spokesperson for Bara Police, Gautam Mishra.