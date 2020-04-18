Warning issued for rising water levels amid rainfall

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A warning has been issued for possible rise in the water level of rivers due to light to moderate rainfall.

Flood Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, after predicting rainfall for the next three hours, has issued the warning and asked people to remain alert.



“Due to light to moderate rainfall in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Lamjung, Tanahun, Kaski and surrounding areas and possibility of rain for another three hours, the water level might be on the rise. People are requested to remain alert.”

An advisory was published by Nepal Flood Alert on Twitter.

वैशाख-६, वेलुका ५ः१० बजे

पछिल्लो ३ घण्टामा रसुवा, नुवाकोट, धादिङ, गोरखा, लमजुङ, तनहूँ, कास्की र आसपास केही स्थानहरूमा हल्का देखि मध्यम बर्षा भएको छ र अर्को ३ घण्टा थप केही बर्षा हुन सक्ने, उक्त जिल्ला र आसपास स-साना नदीमा बहाव केही बढ्ने, सामान्य सतर्कता अपनाऔ । pic.twitter.com/cmh8tXlOG6 — Nepal Flood Alert! नेपाल बाढी सूचना! (@DHM_FloodEWS) April 18, 2020

