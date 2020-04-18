Nepal | April 18, 2020

Warning issued for rising water levels amid rainfall

Published: April 18, 2020 8:14 pm On: Nepal
KATHMANDU: A warning has been issued for possible rise in the water level of rivers due to light to moderate rainfall.

Flood Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, after predicting rainfall for the next three hours, has issued the warning and asked people to remain alert.

“Due to light to moderate rainfall in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Lamjung, Tanahun, Kaski and surrounding areas and possibility of rain for another three hours, the water level might be on the rise. People are requested to remain alert.”

An advisory was published by Nepal Flood Alert on Twitter.

