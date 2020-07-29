Water levels at Tikapur, Chisapani in far-west show red alert; DAO warns for safety

KATHMANDU: With monsoon getting active again this week, many parts of the country are now at risk of perilous calamities accompanied by heavy rainfall.
Currently, accumulated rainfall in Tikapur at Churiya basin and Chisapani at Karnali Basin of Kailali district is increasing and has reached warning level. At midday today, the accumulated rainfall in last 24 hours in Tikapur was 272.6 mm and that in Chisapani was 260.8 mm. Warning level of rainfall is 140 mm in 24 hours which indicates potential threat for landslides in steep slopes and high flow in low areas.
The District Emergency Activity Operation Centre of District Administration Office, Bardiya, issued a notice this morning stating that flood measurement at Chisapani station of Karnali river showed that its water level had crossed warning level and is rising continuously.
Lowlands remain at the risk of inundation, hence, it also requested people to avoid fishing or other activities in the river, and shift shelter to a safer area and be watchful till the evening.
It has provided its contact number 084420999 for further information.
Kailali District Police Office reported that more than 150 houses have been inundated in Kailali following heavy rainfall-triggered floods in various rivers in the district, this morning.
Meanwhile, Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal has also sent alert for next three days stating that water level in Kankai, Koshi, Narayani, Tinau, Rapti West, Babai and their associated water bodies, as well as in other rivulets, flowing through Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province, Province 5, and Sudurpaschim Province will reach near warning level — some of which may also reach closer to danger level — and alerted people to stay in safer areas.
